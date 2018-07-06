Koode song Paranne is all about infectious energy and romance. Watch video

Paranne, a new song from the film Koode, was released on Friday on social media. Featuring Nazriya Nazim, Roshan Mathew and singer Sidharth, Paranne is an energetic number composed by Raghu Dixit and written by Rafeeq Ahmed. The video features Roshan, popular singer Sidharth and his band mates. Nazriya too seems to be a part of this gang of friends. The band is called The Country Fellows and so the song too is a folksy number.

Koode features Parvathy and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. Prithviraj plays the role of Joshua, who is Jenny’s brother. The film revolves around the nuances of relationships between a father and his son, a brother and his sister and even between lovers.

The song also captures the nuances of the beginning of new found love. The way Jenny and Krish steal glances at each other between conversations and her excitement as she steps out of the house are moments we can all relate to.

Director Anjali Menon’s film, one of the most anticipated Malayalam movies of the year, is set to hit the screens on July 13. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as Joshua, Nazriya Nazim as Jenny, Parvathy as Sophie and Roshan Mathew plays the role of Krish.