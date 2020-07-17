Law movie review: This Kannada legal drama is gloriously bad

regional-movies

Law

Director: Raghu Samarth

Cast: Ragini Prajwal, Mukhyamantri Chandru, Achyuth Kumar, Sudha Rani and Avinash



Raghu Samarth’s Law, which happens to be the first mainstream Kannada release to head the OTT way, has so much in common with another recent direct-to-OTT release, Ponmagal Vandhal. In both these films, the lead protagonist is a rape survivor and is arguing her own case in court. If it was Jyotika in Ponmagal Vandhal, it’s debutante Ragini Prajwal in Law. While Ponmagal Vandhal wasn’t a great film, it didn’t disappoint completely either. Unfortunately, you can’t say the same about Law, which is a gloriously bad legal drama and makes a mockery of the genre.

The film follows the story of Ragini Prajwal as Nandini, a law graduate who files a police complaint of gang rape against three well-connected men. She goes on to argue her own case but sadly her character is so poorly written that you can never take her seriously. Even though you want to laud the character’s intent to boldly fight for justice, the film’s poor writing lets down the whole purpose. Except for Ragini’s character, there isn’t a single other character in the film worth raving about. As a legal drama, the film is a joke, and even otherwise, it hardly makes any impact and takes the audiences for granted.

The courtroom scenes hardly evoke any sense of seriousness. The film talks about crimes like rape but rarely do you feel anything for the victims including Nandini, thanks to the distracting treatment. The film tries to needlessly include comedy in the courtroom scenes for the sake of entertainment, thereby only making a mockery of the film’s core theme which is about a rape survivor. It’s as though the makers show least involvement in treating the case of a rape survivor with any sensitivity, and think it’s alright to lighten the mood with some bad jokes. The scenes between Mukhyamantri Chandru as the judge and his wife, who calls him on his phone while he’s in court listening to the arguments in the gang rape case, just doesn’t sit right.

Law has absolutely nothing working in its favour, and that’s putting it mildly. It’s surprising what made Puneeth Rajkumar, who bankrolled the terrific investigative thriller Kavaludaari last year, bet on this project so confidently. Law, which boasts of an interesting core idea, tries to be a clever film but fails miserably in the process.

