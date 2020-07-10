Trailer of Kannada legal drama Law released, to premiere on July 17 on Amazon Prime

tv

The trailer of Amazon Prime’s first Kannada direct-to-service film, Law, was unveiled on Friday. The trailer hints at a criminal suspense drama that follows the life of Nandhini, a law student who demands justice for a gruesome crime.

Law is produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, M Govinda and directed by Raghu Samarth. The film is led by Ragini Prajwal who makes her debut as a lead actor and Mukhyamantri Chandru, Achyuth Kumar, Sudharani among others.

Talking about being part of the project, Ragini Prajwal said in a statement: “The film is close to my heart, because not only does it mark my debut, but the movie also sheds light on an important message that often gets sidelined.”

“Nandhini is a strong and determined woman who overcomes a difficult situation through sheer determination and perseverance. Law is sure to set a new bar in this genre and I am hoping it will be appreciated by critics and audiences alike. I have had the privilege of working with a dream team on Law and I am thrilled our film will be accessible to audiences not only from India but across 200 countries and territories, making the release even more impactful.”

Producer Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar said: “With Law we not only want to entertain our audience, but also bring to light an issue of great importance. We look forward to customers across 200 countries and territories being able to enjoy the movie from the safety of their own homes.”

Law becomes the fifth direct-to-service movie to premiere on Amazon Prime Video after the successful release of Ponmagal Vandhal (Tamil), Gulabo Sitabo (Hindi), Penguin (Tamil) and Sufiyum Sujatayum (Malayalam).

