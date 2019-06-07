Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vijay to team up again for Thalapathy 64

Tamil star Vijay, who is currently busy with the shooting of Thalapathy 63, is all set to team up with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for his next project, which is currently dubbed as Thalapathy 64. The film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander.

On Wednesday, reports emerged that the team of Thalapathy 64, headlined by Lokesh Kanagaraj, launched the project at a small event, pictures of which surfaced online. Sources from the launch revealed that an official announcement will be made on June 22.

Lokesh is best known for directing Tamil thriller Maanagaram and upcoming Karthi starrer Kaithi. He is joining hands with Vijay for the first time.

To be produced by Xavier Britto along with his wife Vimala Britto, a professor turned founder of a logistics company, the film will have cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan and will be edited by Philomin Raj.

Actor Rashmika Mandanna is rumoured to have been signed as the female lead in the film. An official announcement regarding rest of the cast and crew is expected to be made soon.

Also read: Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa recreate Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol’s train scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in London. Watch video

It is believed that Vijay plays a gangster in this film, which will go on the floors in July. Vijay was last seen playing a gangster in AL Vijay directed Thalaivaa.

Meanwhile, the shoot of Vijay’s upcoming sports thriller with director Atlee is on the brink of completion. The film features Vijay in the role of a football coach. He is believed to be playing the double role of father and son. Thalapathy 63, which has music by AR Rahman, also stars Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Yogi Babu and Vivek in crucial roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 13:58 IST