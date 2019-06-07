Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa recreate Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol’s train scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in London. Watch video

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are on a long vacation in London and occasionally update their fans by sharing pictures and videos on their Instagram. The two have now recreated the famous train scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in a garden.

Rajkummar Rao shared a video of them recreating the famous train scene from the film with him playing both Raj and Bauji and Patralekhaa playing Simran. He captioned it, “Things we do in London. #FunModeOn. When we recreate one of our fav scenes from one of our fav films. #DDLJ. @patralekhaa as #Simran, Raj as #Raj and Raj as #Bauji. Cinematography by @viveck_daaschaudhary..” In the original, Shah Rukh Khan had played Raj, Kajol was cast as Simran and late Amrish Puri as Bauji.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa had also attended an event at the Lord’s Cricket Ground ahead of the cricket world cup. They were joined by other Bollywood actors like Diana Penty and Aditi Rao Hydari and also met veteran cricketer Kapil Dev. They had also enjoyed a practice match in London.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa have been in a relationship for long. They had worked together in 2014 film, Citylights and in web series Bose: Dead or Alive. Patralekhaa was last seen in Abhay Deol starrer horror comedy Nanu Ki Janu.

Rajkummar was last seen in Sonam Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. He will now be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Mental Hai Kya, which stars Kangana Ranaut as the female lead. The film is a dark comedy about two people dealing with a breakup and is set to release on July 26. He also has Made In China with Mouni Roy and Hansal Mehta’s social comedy Turram Khan lined up for release this year.

A few days ago, Rajkummar requested the film fraternity to be wary of a gang of con artistes claiming to represent him and released a statement on Twitter regarding the same. “It has recently come to my notice that someone is claiming to represent me. They seem to be a team of con artists who not just claim to represent me but also have someone impersonating me to dupe producers and directors,” he tweeted.

