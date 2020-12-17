e-paper
Makers of KGF announce new film Bagheera with Sriimurali, see poster

Makers of KGF announce new film Bagheera with Sriimurali, see poster

KGF makers have announced a new film, Bagheera with Sriimurali. Incidentally, KGF director Prashanth Neel has written the film.

regional-movies Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 16:21 IST
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Hindustan Times, Chennai
KGF director Prashant Neel will work Sriimurali in Bagheera.
KGF director Prashant Neel will work Sriimurali in Bagheera.
         

Hombale Films, the makers of the KGF franchise and upcoming Prabhas starrer Salaar, on Thursday announced their new project titled Bagheera with actor Sriimurali in the lead. The makers made the announcement on the occasion of the star’s birthday.

KGF director Prashanth Neel, who is the writer of this project, wrote on his Twitter page: “@SRIMURALIII as #Bagheera Penned a story of valor, for my first true Mass Hero. Wishing #Sriimurali a Happy Birthday. @VKiragandur @DrSuri_dir @hombalefilms (sic).”

 

Sriimurali is best known for his work in Kannada films such as Ugramm and Mufti. His last release was Bharaate. Interestingly, Ugramm was the directorial debut of Prashanth Neel and Bagheera will mark his reunion with Sriimurali.

Bagheera will be directed by Suri. The makers are yet to reveal the rest of the cast and crew. Going by the poster and the stars on Sriimurali’s character’s poster, it is safe to assume he plays a cop in the movie.

Following the pan-India success of KGF, Hombale Films is focused on making projects that can be released on a national level. Their upcoming production venture Salaar will also be released in multiple languages.

Salaar, which will be dubbed and released in Hindi, will be presented by Anil Thadani. The project is expected to go on the floors after Prashanth wraps up KGF: Chapter 2, which stars Yash in the lead.

