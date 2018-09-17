Malayalam actor Captain Raju dies, he was 68

Noted Malayalam actor and director Captain Raju died on Monday morning; he was 68. He is survived by his wife and a son.

The veteran actor, known for his antagonist’s roles, had been undergoing treatment after he fell unconscious during a flight to the US two months ago, the sources said. Raju was brought to Kochi from a hospital in Oman where he had been admitted, they added.

He began his film career in 1981 with Raktham after retiring from the Indian Army and acted in over 500 films including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. He is best known for his performances in Mohanlal-starrer Nadodikkattu, Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha and CID Moosa. He was last seen in the Malayalam film, Masterpiece.

He has also directed two films, Mr Pavanayi 99.99 and Itha Oru Snehagatha.

