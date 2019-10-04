e-paper
Mamangam teaser: Mammootty returns as a fierce warrior to a festival no one can forget

Mamangam teaser was released in Hindi on Friday. The film will have Mammootty play a mysterious character with multiple looks.

regional-movies Updated: Oct 04, 2019 10:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mamangam teaser: Mammootty slays his enemies as a fearsome warrior.
Mamangam teaser: Mammootty slays his enemies as a fearsome warrior.
         

The first trailer for Mammootty’s upcoming period action epic, Mamangam has been shared online in Hindi. The teasers in Tamil and Telugu languages are still awaited while the Malayalam teaser was shared on September 28. The film tells the true story around the medieval festival of Mamangam.

The trailer begins with a character guiding some tourists about the magical qualities of the festival and how one gets enchanted by it whenever they become a part of it. “It’s impossible to erase the memories of this holy land once you set foot here. This place is special, the festival of Mamangam,” he says.

We are then introduced to a some warriors who put bravery and service to the motherland first. There is a child, who is also a warrior in his own right, who recounts the tales of bravery of his uncle, played by Mammootty. He will be seen playing a mysterious character with multiple looks. Watch the trailer here:

 

Said to be the biggest Malayalam film in terms of the budget and expanse, the project showcases the martial art of Kalaripayattu. The project, scheduled for later this year, will release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Being directed by M Padmakumar, the film also stars Prachi Tehlan, Malavika Menon, Neeraj Madhav, Unni Mukundan, Prachi Desai and Kaniha among others.

Also read: After Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim’s grand debut, mom Amrita reveals their embarrassing secret: ‘Extremely messy and untidy’

The film was originally supposed to be directed Sajeev Pillai, who even shot the first schedule. However, he was removed by the makers for going overboard with the budget in the second schedule and was subsequently replaced by veteran Padmakumar.

In an interview to The Times of India, Mammootty said about the film, “The challenge in the film is to meld the graphics with the original visuals so that the audience cannot distinguish between the two.”

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 10:39 IST

