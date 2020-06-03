Meera Chopra files complaint against Jr NTR fans, says they are threatening her with death, rape, acid attack

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 13:29 IST

Actor Meera Chopra, who was last seen on screen in Hindi legal drama Section 375, is the latest victim of social media trolling after actor Jr NTR’s fans created a hate campaign against her on Tuesday.

Meera, who has also worked in a few Telugu films, on Tuesday did a chat session with her fans on Twitter. In the interaction, she was asked to name her favourite actor in Telugu cinema. When a user asked her to describe actor Jr NTR in one word, Meera wrote, “I don’t know him...I am not his fan.”

When another user said she would become a fan of NTR if she watched his films Shakti and Dammu, Meera replied, “Thank you but not interested.”

Meera Chopra decided to take action against Jr NTR’s fan clubs.

Her frank response earned the wrath of NTR’s fans that went on start a hate campaign against her and passed abusive remarks.

Shocked by the hate-tweets, Meera tagged actor Jr NTR in a tweet and asked: “I didn’t know that I’ll be called a bitch, whore and a porn star, just bcoz I like @urstrulyMahesh more than you. And your fans will send my parents such wishes. Do u feel successful with such a fan following? And I hope u don’t ignore my tweet.”

Reading Meera’s tweet, singer-dubbing artiste Chinmayi Sripaada came out in her support. She asked Meera to submit the abusive screenshots and write a letter to The National Commission for Women (NCW).

Thanks, will do it https://t.co/J8itYFCKyq — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 2, 2020

“Yes. There were thousands that said the same when I said I liked a movie. Been there. Ask some of your followers to send you screenshots with meanings of the words in English, take screenshots. Draft a letter and send it to @NCWIndia and @TwitterIndia,” Chinmayi tweeted.

Following Chinmayi’s suggestion, Meera made a collage of the abusive screenshots and wrote: “@hydcitypolice @CyberCrimeshyd I would like to report all these accounts. They are talking abt gang banging, are abusive and death threatening. Unfortunately they are all @tarak9999 fan clubs. @Twitter I would request you to look into it and suspend these accounts.”

