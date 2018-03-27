Mehreen Pirzada to join hands with Varun Tej in Fun And Frustration

After the success of Tholi Prema, actor Varun Tej is on a career high and is signing multiple films. The actor announced on Sunday that he will soon work with director Anil Ravipudi. The film will also star Daggubati Venkatesh.

Talking about it, he wrote on Twitter, “This is something I’ve been really excited for! Teaming up for a super fun film with Venkatesh garu, @AnilRavipudi & Dil Raju garu! Fun & Frustration!” The film is titled Fun and Frustration. He also tweeted a poster which had F2 written on it.

This is something I've been really excited for!

Teaming up for a super fun film with Venkatesh garu , @AnilRavipudi &

Dil raju garu!

Fun & Frustration!😉😥#F2 #V2 pic.twitter.com/TC22brExbR — Varun Tej (@IAmVarunTej) March 25, 2018

The title logo was revealed by Sri Venkateswara Creations, who tweeted, “Happy to announce our next production. A multi starrer with Victory Venkatesh garu and @IAmVarunTej. A super fun ride directed by @AnilRavipudi. The title logo of #F2 - #FunAndFrustration. #F2TitleLogo.” While the makers are yet to officially announce the leading ladies, we’ve learnt from our sources that Mehreen Pirzada will pair up with Varun Tej in this comedy. The team is yet to zero in on Venkatesh’s female co-star in the film. With three blockbusters to his credit so far, all eyes will be on Anil Ravipudi in this project.

Varun Tej, who will next be seen in a film about space travel with The Ghazi Attack director Sankalp Reddy, is teaming with producer Dil Raju for the second time. Earlier, the duo worked in last year’s Fidaa, which was a blockbuster.

Follow @htshowbiz for more