My parents have been supportive of my choices: Parth Bhalerao

At 18, Parth Bhalerao is pretty certain of how he wants his career to shape. The Boyz (2017) actor is extremely cautious of the projects he picks. While he makes the choice on his own, he also relies on the opinion of his parents. “My parents have been supportive of my choices. They advise me but don’t dictate. They let me make the decision when it comes to the script. As far as the monetary aspect and management is concerned, they have complete control,” laughs Parth, who is studying BA philosophy at Sir Parashurambhau College Pune.

Parth Bhalerao, Pratik Lad and Sumant Shinde pose for the shutterbugs in Pune (Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)

Parth is now excited about his next release Boyz 2, which is a sequel to the film that released last year. He shares that the film not only gave him more fame but also great friends. “Pratik (Lad) and Sumant (Shinde) are with me in the film too. Pratik and I share great chemistry since the first film and now Sumant has joined in too. We have been together since the workshops and even provided inputs to the writer Hrishikesh Koli and director Vishal Devrukhkar,” says the Killa (2015) actor.

The film highlights teenage sexual fantasies, the way they approach sex and various other topics that fall in the bracket of sex comedy. However, Parth begs to differ. “I don’t see it as a film about sex or adult topics. Yes, we are highlighting these aspects, but we are also showing how not to disrespect women. We are also showing the ill-effects of social media and how youngsters should channelise their energy,” he says, adding, “It feels good to break stereotypes. I am keen on doing films that give out a social message in an entertaining manner.”

First Published: Sep 29, 2018 17:23 IST