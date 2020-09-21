Namrata Shirodkar’s romantic picture with husband Mahesh Babu goes viral

regional-movies

Actor Namrata Shirodkar’s latest picture with husband Mahesh Babu has taken the internet by storm. In an Instagram post, she shared a candid picture with Mahesh and wrote why the emotion of love is very important and how our very existence is governed by it.

Namrata wrote: “Only emotion that makes us live happy lives. Kindness, empathy, compassion all stem from this emotion of love. Love is the truest n highest form of being evolved! This is my perception! So be loving and be kind and be compassionate people to each other! We have one life to live and one life to give. #behappy #besafe #bekind this ones with my true happiness! (sic).”

She also wrote that her daughter clicked the picture which she uploaded with the post. Mahesh and Namrata fell in love and got married in 2005. The couple have a son and a daughter.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will soon commence work on his upcoming Telugu project, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. With the project due to go on the floors in the US post Dussehra, the makers are busy finalising the rest of the cast and crew.

So far, it has been confirmed that Keerthy Suresh will play the leading lady. Recently, it was rumoured that Anil Kapoor has been approached with the offer to play the antagonist.

It’s worth mentioning that the makers had initially held talks with Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep for the same role. However, he couldn’t set aside dates due to his current assignments.

Apparently, a month-long schedule is planned in Washington DC and the makers have already begun the visa formalities. The team will travel post Dussehra, provided the current situation doesn’t get worse.

Mahesh’s last on screen appearance was in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was a blockbuster. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, raked in over Rs 200 crore at the box office. In the film, Mahesh Babu played a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician.

