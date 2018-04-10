Nanak Shah Fakir will not be screened in Punjab, says state govt after SC clears release

The Punjab government on Tuesday decided not to screen controversial film Nanak Shah Fakir in the state. Gurkirat Kirpal, the special principal secretary to chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, confirmed the development on Tuesday afternoon. The decision came hours after the Supreme Court cleared the release of the film on April 13 and asked the state governments to ensure a smooth release.

The film has run into controversy with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and Akal Takht jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh opposing the release of the film that depicts the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev, in a human form.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court issued an order directing states to ensure a smooth release for the film that is based on the first Sikh guru. Directing state governments to ensure law and order, the bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud said the freedom of expression of an artiste can’t be curtailed by a group of private people.

Film producer Harinder Singh Sikka approached the top court against an Akal Takht order calling for a ban on the film. Directing the states to maintain law and order, Chief Justice Misra said: "Once the CBFC grants the certificate, there can't be any kind of impediment for the exhibition of the film. It is well settled that once the CBFC grants a certificate, it is final.”

On Monday, with a section of the Sikhs opposing Nanak Shah Fakir for its portrayal of the Sikh Gurus as living human beings, the Akal Takht announced a ban on its release.

The movie was earlier to be released in 2015, but it was shelved following the controversy.

