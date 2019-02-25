Nani, Vikram Kumar team up for new film Gang Leader, watch video

Actor Nani and filmmaker Vikram Kumar have teamed up for the first time for an upcoming Telugu project titled Gang Leader. The makers revealed the title, on the occasion of Nani’s birthday on Sunday, along with a special video. Gang Leader is title of one of megastar Chiranjeevi’s most popular films.

Nani took to Twitter and wrote: “Still remember the aviators and the beard look and the welding gun in his hands. First day first show as a kid and the rest was history. A proud fan announcing his title today. Nani 24 title is here.”In the teaser video, we are introduced to Nani’s family of five women. We are also told that Nani’s character is the support system of this gang of women and that’s what makes him the gang leader.

Being produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander. This is Anirudh’s second outing with Nani after Jersey. Gang Leader, which is already confirmed to hit the screens this August, will be Nani’s second release of the year. He recently finished shooting for Jersey, in which he plays a cricketer. Directed by Gautam Tinnanuri, it’s the story of a late bloomer which unfolds between 1986 and 1996.

Talking about the project, Nani had told Hindustan Times: ““It will be one of the most prestigious projects of my career. I play a batsman and I’ve been training really hard for three and a half hours daily for the last few months.”

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 15:08 IST