RJ Balaji’s LKG becomes third highest weekend opener in Tamil Nadu, earns Rs 9 crore

RJ Balaji starrer Tamil political satire LKG, which released last week, has become the third highest Tamil grosser of 2019 with gross earnings of Rs 9 crore in its opening weekend in Tamil Nadu. According to trade sources, this kind of start at the box-office was totally unexpected for this film which worked largely due to its satire content which was high on memes and political digs. After Viswasam and Petta, LKG is the third highest weekend opener of the year in Tamil Nadu.

Also read: The pressure of doing issue-based cinema gives me a high: Taapsee Pannu

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film earned Rs 3.09 crore lakh on day two of the release. He also tweeted, “#LKG off to a flying start at the opening weekend box office in TN. Scores the third biggest opening of 2019 after #Viswasam and #Petta with close to Rs 9 cr total in three days in TN. Meanwhile, @RJ_Balaji has gone back to his roots after working non-stop. He looks happy :)”

#LKG off to a flying start at the opening weekend box office in TN.



Scores the third biggest opening of 2019 after #Viswasam and #Petta with close to Rs 9 cr total in three days in TN.



Meanwhile, @RJ_Balaji has gone back to his roots after working non-stop. He looks happy :) pic.twitter.com/aRdsGccwZL — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 25, 2019

Day two #LKG 3.09 cr TN gross.. Two days TN gross is Rs 5.69 cr.



Great jump on day two.



Day three is expected to be more than day two. Day two higher than day one.. #LKG rocking the TN Box office..@RJ_Balaji @PriyaAnand @SF2_official — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 24, 2019

#LKG smash hit! Grosses awesome ₹8.80 Cr (approx) 310 screens in Tamil Nadu. 3rd highest Opening Weekend grosser of 2019. TN distributor @SF2_official share = ₹ 4.25 Cr, turns profitable & producers #VelsInternational will get overflow in 3 days! Cheers @RJ_Balaji @PriyaAnand pic.twitter.com/PMTmgcB6pB — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) February 25, 2019

Directed by debutant Prabhu, the film revolves around a local councilor, played by LKG, and his efforts to climb the political ranks by hook or by crook. The film didn’t spare any political party and openly took jibes at several recent events in Tamil Nadu politics, including the hullabaloo around former TN CM J. Jayalaithaa’s death. In his review for Hindustan Times,Haricharan Pudipeddi wrote: “LKG can’t be brushed aside as any other political satire. As much as Balaji plays to his strengths and relies heavily on comedy to make his point, this is a very important and relevant film that encourages us to see politics from a different point of view.”

200 Tamil movies release every yr.. The success ratio is very small.. One always wonders why so many movies being produced..



Then comes #LKG - a small budget movie, turns profitable in 3 days.. Hero/Writer @RJ_Balaji hasn't taken any upfront remuneration..



Good model to follow! — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 25, 2019

The makers claim that the film has already entered profit zone from Sunday night shows. Apparently, LKG has registered the third biggest opening weekend in TN after Viswasam and Petta this year.

Also read: Total Dhamaal day 3 box office: Ajay Devgn film earns estimated Rs 62cr, is highest first three-day earner of 2019

Also starring Priya Anand, Nanjil Sampath and Mayil Swamy in crucial roles, the film has found favour with youngsters. There are already reports doing the rounds that the film, which has story and screenplay by Balaji, might soon get a sequel.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 14:19 IST