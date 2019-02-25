 RJ Balaji’s LKG becomes third highest weekend opener in Tamil Nadu, earns Rs 9 crore
RJ Balaji’s LKG becomes third highest weekend opener in Tamil Nadu, earns Rs 9 crore

Reportedly, RJ Balaji - actor and writer of LKG has not taken any remuneration for the film that has earned Rs 9 crore at ticket windows in three days.

bollywood Updated: Feb 25, 2019 14:19 IST
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
LKG became third highest weekend opener of 2019 in Tamil Nadu collecting Rs 9 crore in three days.

RJ Balaji starrer Tamil political satire LKG, which released last week, has become the third highest Tamil grosser of 2019 with gross earnings of Rs 9 crore in its opening weekend in Tamil Nadu. According to trade sources, this kind of start at the box-office was totally unexpected for this film which worked largely due to its satire content which was high on memes and political digs. After Viswasam and Petta, LKG is the third highest weekend opener of the year in Tamil Nadu.

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film earned Rs 3.09 crore lakh on day two of the release. He also tweeted, “#LKG off to a flying start at the opening weekend box office in TN. Scores the third biggest opening of 2019 after #Viswasam and #Petta with close to Rs 9 cr total in three days in TN. Meanwhile, @RJ_Balaji has gone back to his roots after working non-stop. He looks happy :)”

Directed by debutant Prabhu, the film revolves around a local councilor, played by LKG, and his efforts to climb the political ranks by hook or by crook. The film didn’t spare any political party and openly took jibes at several recent events in Tamil Nadu politics, including the hullabaloo around former TN CM J. Jayalaithaa’s death. In his review for Hindustan Times,Haricharan Pudipeddi wrote: “LKG can’t be brushed aside as any other political satire. As much as Balaji plays to his strengths and relies heavily on comedy to make his point, this is a very important and relevant film that encourages us to see politics from a different point of view.”

The makers claim that the film has already entered profit zone from Sunday night shows. Apparently, LKG has registered the third biggest opening weekend in TN after Viswasam and Petta this year.

Also starring Priya Anand, Nanjil Sampath and Mayil Swamy in crucial roles, the film has found favour with youngsters. There are already reports doing the rounds that the film, which has story and screenplay by Balaji, might soon get a sequel.

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 14:19 IST

