Natasarvabhowma trailer: Puneeth Rajkumar’s next is thriller cloaked as horror

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s upcoming film Natasarvabhowma’s trailer was released on Friday on social media and has caught the attention of fans with its horror element. It seems that the film is either about Puneeth’s character being possessed or his character seeking revenge by putting on a show. Either ways, Natasarvabhowma is expected to make fans of Puneeth happy.

There is a particular accessory sported by Puneeth in the film - a black thread with 9 gemstones embedded in the middle - which had people speculating that the film is horror and this could be something along the lines of warding off the evil.

Speaking of it then, director Pawan Wadeyar had told Cinema Express, “Puneeth has always been a trendsetter with his unique style. He is currently sporting a thread that has a jewel with nine gemstones on his wrist, rather than wearing it as a ring or around the neck, as it usually is worn.”

He also revealed that Puneeth will be playing a journalist in the film. The thread-bracelet is a gift that he received from his father in the film.

The stunts in the trailer look sharp and at places over-the-top, but stunt choreographer Peter Hein has worked his magic again as he presents an all-powerful hero in a commercial film.

Directed by Pawan Wadeyar with music by D Imman and cinematography by Vaidhi, the film is produced by Rockline Entertainment and is slated to release on February 7.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 16:40 IST