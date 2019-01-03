 I-T dept conducts raids on Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar, producers
I-T dept conducts raids on Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar, producers

Among the producers under the lens are Rockline Venkatesh, Vijay Kiragandhur and CR Manohar.

india Updated: Jan 03, 2019 12:40 IST
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Actor Puneeth Rajkumar during the inauguration of a showroom in Bengaluru.(IANS File Photo)

Officials of the income tax department conducted searches on several producers and an actor of the Kannada film industry, called Sandalwood, beginning Thursday morning, a senior official confirmed.

“Searches are being conducted on three prominent producers of the Kannada film industry,” the official said requesting not to be named. “And actors associated with these producers are also being searched at the moment,” the official said.

Among the producers under the lens are Rockline Venkatesh, Vijay Kiragandhur and CR Manohar. Additionally, actor Puneeth Rajkumar, son of the Kannada film superstar Rajkumar was also raided, the official said.

Searches are being conducted at ten places in the city, the official confirmed.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 12:16 IST

