Neha Mahajan is looking forward to her solo music performance

Not many are aware but actor Neha Mahajan comes from an extremely influential musical family. Her father Pandit Vidur Mahajan founded Harmony School Of Sitar in Talegaon Dabhade, and has performed in various part of the country and world. Neha, a trained sitar player, is following his footsteps. This year, marks her 12 years of learning the instrument and to celebrate this, she will be performing her musical on March 18. “This will be my first solo performance and I am looking forward to it,” says Neha.

The Tujha Tu Majha Me (2017) actor recently bagged the best actor award for the Hindi film Gaon at the Golden Triangle International Film Festival held in Orissa. Directed by Doha-based documentary film-maker Gautam Singh, Gaon is a story about a fictional village and their unique way of life. “I play a simple village girl who along with the others confronts the modernity and development that comes with technology in a village. It was shot on the border of Orissa and Jharkhand, and we literally lived the life of no Internet and minimal resources,” says Neha, who hails from Talegaon Dabhade, Pune.

On winning an award for the film, she adds, “We are currently touring festivals and what I found interesting about the award was a sentence on the certificate: ‘Thank you for your contribution to world cinema’. This made be feel incredibly blessed to be a part of this beautiful medium. Such encouragement pushes you to be strong and keep up you spirit. I feel it is a reminder to keep doing better things than just feeling good about what you have done.”

Neha will soon begin shooting for a Hindi film and has finished work on Anil Sharma’s Lagori and Mahesh Manjrekar’s Wada.