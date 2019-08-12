Nerkonda Paarvai box office collection: Ajith starrer mints Rs 70 crore in opening weekend

regional-movies

Actor Ajith Kumar’s latest Tamil thriller Nerkonda Paarvai, a remake of Hindi film Pink, has grossed a whopping Rs 70 crore in its opening weekend worldwide, according to trade pundits.

The H Vinoth directed film, which also stars Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang, has collected more than expected.

Trade analyst Trinath said that the box-office numbers have surpassed expectations. “Given that this was the remake of Pink, nobody expected it do as well as a regular Ajith film. The opening was definitely going to be big, but the trade didn’t expect the film to gross around Rs 70 crore in just four days. These numbers are phenomenal and the overall response is highly positive,” Trinath told Hindustan Times.

Trinath went on to reveal that the film collected around Rs 45 crore from Tamil Nadu in four days while the rest came from rest of Indian and overseas. “It’s running to packed houses everywhere. The best part is that the film has brought women in hordes to theatres and they’ve all connected with the subject big time. We can expect the film to breach into the Rs 100 crore club very soon,” Trinath added.

Nerkonda Paarvai saw Ajith don the role of a lawyer for the first time in his career. The star was lauded for his subdued performance in the film which has been produced by Boney Kapoor.

The project was materialized to honour’s Ajith’s promise to Sridevi. It was late Sridevi’s wish that her husband produces a film with Ajith, who had shared screen space with the veteran in English Vinglish in a cameo.

