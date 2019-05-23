Newly-weds Arya, Sayyeshaa team up for Teddy, see launch pics

Newly-weds Arya and Sayyeshaa, who had previously worked together in Gajinikanth, have reunited for upcoming children’s comedy Teddy, which will be directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan of Miruthan and Tik Tik Tik fame.

The film had its official launch ceremony in Chennai on Wednesday in the presence of Arya, director and rest of the technical crew. Bankrolled by Studio Green, the project marks the maiden collaboration of Arya and Shakti. The film’s title was released on March 10 to coincide with Arya’s marriage and birthday of director Shakti. On the same day, the team even commenced shooting and canned a couple of scenes. However, regular shooting begins from Wednesday.

To be predominantly shot in Chennai and in some exotic places in Europe, the film will have music by D. Imman.

Arya, who recently wrapped up shooting of Tamil action-thriller Magamuni, awaits the release of Suriya-starrer Kaappaan, in which Sayyeshaa has played the leading lady. The teaser of Magamuni, which features Arya in a very dark role, was released last week and it was received very well. He said in a recent interview to Silverscreen.in that he sees this film as an opportunity to break his light-hearted films hero image.

“I’ve been waiting for a script like this for a very long time. When Santhakumar narrated the story, he had the characterisation of every single person in the film written down. What I liked most was the depth of the screenplay, and the nuances he lent the characters. Even if it does not get stated openly in the film, that nuance helps the actors perform better, and get into the skin of the character. You react better when you have the back-story. That reflects in the performers’ body language. He’s worked on the dialogues and they will stand out too,” he said.

First Published: May 23, 2019 16:32 IST