Nidhhi Agerwal to make Tamil debut opposite Jayam Ravi

Actor Nidhhi Agerwal, who made her acting debut opposite Tiger Shroff in Munna Michael, is all set for her Tamil debut opposite Jayam Ravi in his upcoming film. It will be directed by Lakshman, who had previously made Romeo Juliet and Bogan will Ravi. This is Jayam Ravi’s 25th film.

Nidhhi, who was last seen opposite Akhil Akkineni in Mr Majnu, is expected to start shooting for the project from June onwards, according to reliable sources. She currently awaits the release of Telugu action thriller Ismart Shankar.

Last seen playing a policeman with an obsession for technology in Adangamaru, Ravi will be seen playing a farmer in this film. Talking to Times of India, Lakshman had said: “Unlike in his previous 24 films, the actor will be giving it back to the society with this film. It has an agriculture-based subject, and he will be playing a farmer. There will be a social message, on the lines of Shankar sir’s films.”

Also read: Kareena Kapoor reveals son Taimur isn’t allowed to eat at birthday parties

Tipped to be story completely set against a village backdrop, the film will see Ravi sport a very different look that will take audiences by surprise. The project is slated to go on the floors June 15. While the makers are yet to officially announce rest of the cast and crew, D Imman has been roped in to compose music.

Meanwhile, Ravi has just wrapped up shooting for Komaali starring Kajal Aggarwal and Samyuktha Hegde. Ravi also plans to begin work on Thani Oruvan 2 later this year. The project marks his reunion with his brother Mohan Raja. “Just like the first part, Thani Oruvan 2 will have similar premise of a social backdrop. It’ll be an engrossing cat and mouse thriller between the protagonist and antagonist,” Raja had said in a statement.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: May 23, 2019 16:43 IST