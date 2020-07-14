e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / No direct-to-OTT release for Ravi Teja’s Krack, makers keen to head for theatrical release

No direct-to-OTT release for Ravi Teja’s Krack, makers keen to head for theatrical release

Reacting to the news that Ravi Teja starrer Krack will directly release on OTT platform, director Gopichand Malineni said that the ‘news is false’.

regional-movies Updated: Jul 14, 2020 14:06 IST
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Krack stars Ravi Teja in the lead role.
Krack stars Ravi Teja in the lead role.
         

Actor Ravi Teja’s upcoming Telugu actioner Krack will only release in cinemas as the makers have clarified that they have no plans to head for OTT release.

Reacting to the news that Krack will directly release on OTT platform, director Gopichand Malineni told Hindustan Times that the “news is false”. “We have no plans for OTT release. We will wait for the theatrical release,” Malineni said.

Krack marks the third time reunion of Ravi Teja and Malineni after Don Seenu and Balupu. The project also marks the second time collaboration of Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan after Balupu.

Tipped to be an action-thriller, the film will see Ravi Teja play a cop. Recently, reports emerged that the film is a remake of Tamil film Theri, which featured Vijay as a cop. However, director Malineni clarified via a tweet that the film is not a remake.

The film’s first-look poster was released last November while the teaser was released earlier this year.

Also read: Baby Tiger Shroff plays in Jackie’s arms, teen Hrithik Roshan tags along with dad in video from 90’s award ceremony. Watch

Krack also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Devi Prasad, Chirag Jani, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti in pivotal roles.

Ravi Teja was last seen on screen in Disco Raja, which was directed by Vi. Anand released last December. The film also starred Paayal Rajput, Priya Jawalkar and Nabha Natesh. Disco Raja, which was a science-fiction, based action drama, failed to click at the box-office.

After a string of flops, Ravi Teja has pinned high hopes on Krack. It has to be seen if the successful combination of Ravi Teja and Gopichand Malineni can deliver another hit to make it a hat-trick.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Rajasthan political turmoil: Congress sacks Sachin Pilot, 3 ministers from Gehlot cabinet
Rajasthan political turmoil: Congress sacks Sachin Pilot, 3 ministers from Gehlot cabinet
US backs ASEAN on South China Sea, challenges China’s predatory world view
US backs ASEAN on South China Sea, challenges China’s predatory world view
‘Unprecedented’: Pilot supporters’ sharp message on Rajasthan development
‘Unprecedented’: Pilot supporters’ sharp message on Rajasthan development
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra denies seeking more time to vacate Lutyens’ bungalow
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra denies seeking more time to vacate Lutyens’ bungalow
Kerala nun rape accused Franco Mulakkal tests positive for coronavirus
Kerala nun rape accused Franco Mulakkal tests positive for coronavirus
LIVE: Maharashtra’s Covid-19 recovery rate at 63%, says state govt
LIVE: Maharashtra’s Covid-19 recovery rate at 63%, says state govt
Knew he wasn’t being his best version: Kirsten on 1st meeting with Kohli
Knew he wasn’t being his best version: Kirsten on 1st meeting with Kohli
Watch: Ayodhya priests condemn Nepal PM Oli’s claims on Lord Ram
Watch: Ayodhya priests condemn Nepal PM Oli’s claims on Lord Ram
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyAmitabh BachchanKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Live UpdatesMBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020Vikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In