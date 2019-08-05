Nusrat Jahan enjoys sunset in the Maldives, husband Nikhil Jain says ‘The sun shines best on you’. See pics

regional-movies

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:30 IST

Actor-politician Nusrat Jahan, who is currently on a honeymoon with husband Nikhil Jain in the Maldives, has shared new pictures from the picturesque island nation.

She shared a few pictures of herself wearing a white shrug over a bikini, as she soaked in the sun on a yacht. She captioned it, “The sea once it casts its spell.. holds one in its net of wonder forever... its an emotion incarnate..a place of tranquility and peace.. let the sea set u free.... pic courtesy @nikhiljain09.”

Her husband Nikhil shared another picture \and wrote, “Paradise in your eyes in any paradise.” The two can be seen holding hands in an infinity pool with the ocean behind them.

She also shared pictures of the sunset with the caption, “Set the sun in style.....”. She can be seen enjoying the sunset, wearing a short striped dress with a glass of wine in her hand. Her husband also shared some pics of the sunset. He captioned the post, “The sun shines best on you! @nusratchirps.”

However, many of her followers questioned her for being on vacation instead of focussing on her constituency. A fan wrote, “Nusrat didi we all love you. We respect your privacy too. Some people are getting offended because since u won elections you were on your trip. ( It’s personal and we know like every girl after marriage you want to spend quality time with your husband). But a small suggestion didi as soon as u return from take out time for people who made you win. And give befitting reply to haters by showing ur best in working for people.”

Also read: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira goes bold in first photoshoot, says ‘you can choose who you want to be’

Another commenter wrote, “I am still wondering what is your motive to become people representative.... is it posting such pictures on Instagram or is it posting those that makes a difference to people’s life who have voted for you... I wonder who is managing your Instagram... you need to be an inspiration for your people.”

Nusrat tied the knot with businessman Nikhil on June 19. Later, they hosted a grand wedding reception in Kolkata. She is an MP from Basirhat.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 17:30 IST