On Ram Charan’s birthday, Rangasthalam’s Jigelu Rani song with Pooja Hegde out. Watch video

Rangasthalam makers came up with the perfect birthday gift for their lead star Ram Charan on his birthday – an item song that has him as ‘Jigelu Raja’ to Pooja Hegde’s ‘Jigelu Rani’. The item song – or special number, if you will – came out on Tuesday afternoon. The high-energy number is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Sung by Kumar and Ganta Venkata Lakshmi, it has been written by Chandrabose.

Pooja returns to Telugu films with this song after the hit Allu Arjun-starrer, Duvvada Jagannadham. The peppy number has Ram and Pooja matching steps in this special song.

Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It’s tipped to be a romantic drama set against the backdrop of 1980s. The film has been predominantly shot in rural areas of Godavari district. It also stars Aadi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu in crucial roles.

Most major big Telugu releases in recent past have had special numbers featuring leading actresses such as Kajal Aggarwal and Tamannaah Bhatia. The best and the most recent example being Tamannaah, who set the screen on fire with her presence in Swing Zara song in Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa.