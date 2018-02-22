Oru Adaar Love actor Jipsa Beegam’s morphed pictures leaked online, she takes a stand

First it was the iconic wink of Priya Prakash Varrier in Manikya Malaraya Poovi song from the upcoming film Oru Adaar Love that got everyone talking. Then, it was the lyrics, which offended an individual in Hyderabad and now it is Jipsa Beegam’s morphed pictures -- the film continues to make headlines everyday.

One of the actors, who is also seen alongside Priya Varrier in the viral song became a victim of cyber crime when morphed pictures of the actor were leaked online. The young girl, however, has not take it lying down. She took to Facebook to slam the individuals who shared the pictures online. She wrote, “I am not the very first victim of cybercrime. Controversies don’t bother me and I have a personality of my own. So you all should see this post as a protest to that person or persons who have been insulting me, sitting in the virtual world of the internet. I just have one thing to say to that person who morphed my face onto a headless obscene picture that you shouldn’t take out your frustrations on common people like us.”

She added, “To those who enjoy those pictures thinking that those are mine, you shouldn’t forget that the Chinese phones won’t be as good as the real iPhone.” She has also warned that this case will now be taken to the police to take appropriate action.

After landing in trouble with their song, director Omar Lulu and Priya Varrier welcomed the decision of Supreme Court on Wednesday, which stayed any criminal proceedings against them in regards to the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi.

Follow @htshowbiz for more