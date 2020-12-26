e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Oru Pakka Kathai review: A slightly flawed dark comedy powered by a bizarre premise

Oru Pakka Kathai review: A slightly flawed dark comedy powered by a bizarre premise

Oru Pakka Kathai review: Balaji Tharaneetharan’s film is the most bizarre story to have come out of Tamil cinema in recent years. It makes great use of dark humour as it touches upon themes such as religion, faith, abortion and science.

regional-movies Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 14:23 IST
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Oru Pakka Kathai review: Kalidas Jayaram and Megha Akash in the film.
Oru Pakka Kathai review: Kalidas Jayaram and Megha Akash in the film.
         

Oru Pakka Kathai
Director: Balaji Tharaneetharan
Cast: Kalidas Jayaram, Megha Akash, PV Chandramouli, Jeeva Ravi and Lakshmi Priya Menon

Balaji Tharaneetharan is one of the most original and exciting filmmakers in Tamil cinema today. Even though he has had just three releases in eight years, his work has earned a decent fan following. With his latest release Oru Pakka Kathai, which has quietly landed on Zee5, he has made it very clear that he is a filmmaker who is genuinely trying – despite all the setbacks he faces to release his films - to tell stories that matter, even if they are bizarre. Oru Pakka Kathai has to be the most bizarre story to have come out of Tamil cinema in recent years but it is not surprising that it has come from Balaji, who is known for quirky but original storytelling.

Oru Pakka Kathai is centered on two middle class families and how they deal with a totally unexpected and bizarre situation. It follows Saravanan and Meera, a young couple madly in love and their respective families are already aware and are waiting for the boy to get settled. All is well in their lives until Meera ends up pregnant but there is some mystery behind it and the story follows how the families deal with this situation.

With great use of dark humour and touching upon themes like religion, faith, abortion and science, the film beautifully explores the core plot. It’s a family drama but one with not so much drama. If one deals with such a bizarre situation in real life, it’s tough to assume how a family will react and deal with it. Balaji uses plenty of dark humour to handle the bizarreness in the story without much fuss. He treats a dark subject in a light-hearted manner but only up to a certain point. The film does take a very dark turn towards the end which is where it gets slightly flawed. But you have got to give it to Balaji and his ability to handle bizarre premises with great use of comedy. Be it short-term memory loss in Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom or the concept of reincarnation in Seethakathi to something unimaginably out of the ordinary in Oru Pakka Kathai, Balaji couldn’t have made these films as entertaining as they are without dark comedy.

Also read | Anurag Basu on firing Govinda from Jagga Jasoos: ‘I couldn’t have taken the stress, I had to’

The lived-in performances of the actors play a crucial role in making Oru Pakka Kathai work. It has been a great year for Kalidas Jayaram (who plays Saravanan) with three releases. Here is an actor who consciously picks roles that are not considered mainstream but he owns them with grace. Megha Akash (Meera), too, plays her part quite believably well. Since both of them play a young couple, they bring out the insecurities of their characters very convincingly.

Oru Pakka Kathai, in spite of its flaws, qualifies as one of the best Tamil films of the year. It’s a shame that the film has been lying in the cans for a long time. It deserved a theatrical release and it would have made for a fun watch on the big screen. Nevertheless, Balaji Tharaneetharan is a filmmaker who needs to be celebrated and handed out more opportunities to tell more unique stories.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Some people in Delhi trying to teach me democracy every day: Modi
Some people in Delhi trying to teach me democracy every day: Modi
Centre not cooperating, indulging in propaganda for political gains: Mamata
Centre not cooperating, indulging in propaganda for political gains: Mamata
China sells 50 armed drones to Pakistan, begins psyops. It’s a reminder
China sells 50 armed drones to Pakistan, begins psyops. It’s a reminder
8 UK returnees test Covid positive in Kerala, now being tested for UK strain
8 UK returnees test Covid positive in Kerala, now being tested for UK strain
Amit Shah to review election preparedness in Assam
Amit Shah to review election preparedness in Assam
Madhya Pradesh cabinet okays bill against forced conversions
Madhya Pradesh cabinet okays bill against forced conversions
As Congress delays review of Bihar poll results, cracks begin to show
As Congress delays review of Bihar poll results, cracks begin to show
Watch: Sonu Sood pays surprise visit to fan’s roadside food stall in Hyderabad
Watch: Sonu Sood pays surprise visit to fan’s roadside food stall in Hyderabad
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In