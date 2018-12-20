Seethakaathi movie review: This film is a win for Vijay Sethupathi, the actor

Seethakaathi

Director: Balaji Tharaneetharan

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Moulee, Rajkumar, Archana

Rating: 4/5



Morbid as exploration of death is, that is the subject of Vijay Sethupathi’s 25th film Seethakaathi. Directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, the film shows the journey of theatre artiste Ayya Aadimoolam. Vijay Sethupathi as Aadimoolam is reaching that stage of his career when the curtain is about to come down. With not many to watch him perform, there is a lot he wants to do but cannot.

Without giving away spoilers, Seeethakaathi achieves what Kamal Haasan’s Uthama Villain aimed to do. There is a scene where Aadimoolam bows down low at the end of his play as people applaud. But, is he really thankful for the life he had led and the part he has played? How he struggles to come to terms with the changing society and its people is all shown within a span of 45 minutes and they are truly glorious – the director captures a lifetime of a man through the plays he has done.

Scenes from Tamil plays such as Sathyavan Savitri, Sujatha’s Oonjal, Silapadikaaran and Aurangzeb are shown as Aadimoolam grows into an old man. While the cast is outstanding in terms of performance, there is a particular monologue that Vijay Sethupathi delivers as Aurangzeb. He prays to Allah seeking not his forgiveness, but his understanding for the life that he has led. It is not just the actor, but the cinematography that adds value here. There is a lot of play with the shadow – it slowly becomes much bigger than the man as camera moves and gradually becomes one with the man to signify life coming full circle.

Seethakaathi, wouldn’t have been this brilliant if not for the cast. Not just Vijay Sethupathi but actors such as TSBK Moulee, as Aadimoolam’s confidante Parasuram, or Bagavathi Perumal, who plays the role of a film director Sundar, are perfect in the roles. How Aadimoolam influences scenes in the film, without even being present is the biggest take-away from this film. An actor needs an impressive role, not screen time to make an impression on audience’s minds.

Composer Govind Vasantha has struck gold again after 96. While Seethakaathi may have only two soundtracks, the background score is stunning. The moment of realisation for Saravanan, an actor who moves from stage plays to films, is a critical point in the film. While Rajkumar as Saravanan captured the emotions perfectly, it is Govind’s music that elevates the situation. Not only this, even scenes where Panchaliyin Sabatham is enacted, or the conversation that Aurangzeb has with his conscience - the music hooks you right in.

Seethakathi explores the struggle one faces when anything they love draws to an end. The film explores many facets of death - physical, emotional, professional - and at each instance also shows that this is not the end.

