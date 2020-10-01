e-paper
Paava Kadhaigal: Netflix announces first Tamil film, an ensemble anthology from directors Gautham Menon, Sudha Kongara, Vetri Maaran, Vignesh Shivan

Netflix has announced its first Tamil film, a star-studded anthology titled Paava Kadhaigal, directed by Gautham Menon, Sudha Kongara, Vetri Maaran and Vignesh Shivan, Paava Kadhaigal.

Oct 01, 2020
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Paava Kadhaigal will be Netflix’s first Tamil offering.
         

Netflix on Thursday announced its first Tamil film, Paava Kadhaigal. Directed by Gautham Menon, Sudha Kongara, Vetri Maaran and Vignesh Shivan, Paava Kadhaigal explores how love, pride and honour influence complex relationships through four intricate and beautiful stories. T

he anthology is produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and Ashi Dua Sara’s Flying Unicorn Entertainment. The anthology features a stellar ensemble cast, including Anjali, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Hari, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalki Koechlin, Padam Kumar, Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Simran, amongst others.

Gautham Menon said in a statement, “Paava Kadhaigal is my first collaboration with Sudha (Kongara), Vetri (Maaran), and Vignesh (Shah). To explore a complex, difficult theme in an authentic and honest manner alongside incredibly talented directors is a tremendous opportunity. The anthology reflects how pride, honour and social standing continue to influence individual choices all around us.”

Sudha Kongara said, “Each story in this anthology explores unconventional, unfettered, and unconditional love. It’s great that these incredible stories will reach viewers in India and around the world with Netflix.”

Vetri Maaran said, “I enjoyed making this anthology with Netflix as I was able to focus on telling the story I wanted to. The freedom of filmmaking I experienced with Paava Kadhaigal was fulfilling.”

Vignesh Shivan said, “I’ve always been a huge fan of Netflix and its storytelling. As a filmmaker, being able to tell your story to a diverse audience, alongside three respected directors who believe in your story as much as you do, is an incredible opportunity. This film explores the dark, often agonizing side of human relationships, tabling thoughts many have but are afraid to vocalise.”

RSVP has produced Netflix titles such as Love Per Square Foot, Lust Stories and Raat Akeli Hai. After Lust Stories, the streaming service released Ghost Stories, a horror anthology from returning directors Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar.

