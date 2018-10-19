Paris Paris first look: This Queen remake starring Kajal Aggarwal looks refreshing. See pic

Paris Paris is the Tamil remake of the hit Bollywood film Queen. The film is directed by Ramesh Arvind and stars Kajal Aggarwal in the role originally played by Kangana. The first look features the Eiffel Tower in the background and Kajal Aggarwal as Parameshwari looks happy as she poses in front of it. She is seen in a pair of denims, a baggy sweater and sneakers. A single braid completes her look, which is quite similar to Kangana’s look in Queen.

The original film was directed by Vikas Bahl, who was recently accused of sexual harassment.

Queen is also being remade in Telugu, with Tamannaah playing the lead role. The Telugu remake is titled That is Mahalakshmi. It will also be remade in Malayalam with star Manjima Mohan, under the title Zam Zam. The film is also being remade in Kannada with Parul Yadav playing the lead role. The title of the Kannada film is Butterfly, and it is also being directed by Ramesh Arvind. The first look these film were also released on Friday.

The original film, released in 2014, was a blockbuster hit and brought lead actor Kangana Ranaut back to the fore after Tanu Weds Manu and also fetched her the National Award for Best Actress.

