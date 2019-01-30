Patralekhaa to make Kannada debut opposite Ganesh in Where is my Kannadaka?

Patralekhaa is all set to make her Kannada film debut with the movie titled, Where is my Kannadaka? She will star opposite Golden Ganesh in the action comedy. The film will be helmed by debutant director duo, real-life couple Raaj and Damini.

Patralekhaa said she is looking forward to featuring in her maiden Kannada film. “I am super excited to be working on it. While I can’t reveal about the role right now, but I can definitely say that it’s a kind of role that I haven’t portrayed on screen so far and that makes it special for me,” the actor said in a statement.

The film will go on floors in April and will also have a schedule in London.The makers are eyeing a release later this year. Patralekhaa made her debut with Hansal Mehta’s 2014 film CityLights. Her last film was Nanu Ki Jaanu, which released in 2018.

Patralekhaa, who is dating actor Rajkummar Rao was recently featured with him on Humans of Bombay page. Speaking of their relationship, Patralekhaa had said, “Once we started working together, it was magic. The kind of passion he had was powerful. He would bring everyone along with him like a tornado. He made sure that not only him, but everyone did their best, and I couldn’t respect him any more than I did then.”

She added, “I saw him through his struggles, never giving up. How could we not fall for each other? We wouldn’t officially go on dates, but we would go for long drives, movies, or even sit at home and eat our hearts out. We would even accompany each other for auditions -- silently seeping in support. It’s all we needed - that understanding.”

