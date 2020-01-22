Pawan Kalyan to go pan-India with his next project with director Krish

Actor Pawan Kalyan, who has returned to acting after a hiatus of three years with the Telugu remake of Pink, will soon be seen in a project which will be made in multiple languages, including Hindi.

The project, to be produced by AR Rathnam, will mark the maiden collaboration of Krish Jagarlamudi and Kalyan. Reliable sources have confirmed that the official launch of the project will take place on January 27th. The shoot, if everything goes as planned, will begin from the third week of February.

Krish has completed the screenplay and is currently busy finalising the rest of the cast and crew. Tipped to be a period drama set in pre-independence India, the film will feature actors from multiple industries, including Bollywood.

“The plan is to make a pan Indian project. Since Krish is popular in Bollywood, he convinced Pawan Kalyan and the producer with the idea of making the film in multiple languages including Hindi. This is one the primary reasons why they’re on the verge of signing actors from across industries,” a source said. A leading Bollywood actor is being considered for the antagonist’s role. The film will feature two female leads.

Meanwhile, Kalyan is currently shooting for the yet-untitled Telugu remake of Bollywood multiplex hit Pink. The film is being directed Venu Sriram. To be jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju, the project also stars Nivetha Thomas and Anjali in crucial roles.

The project is likely to have dialogues by filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, a regular collaborator of Pawan Kalyan. The makers are yet to announce the rest of the cast and crew.

The Tamil version of Pink, which released last year, starred Ajith in the lead role. Directed by H Vinoth, Nerkonda Paarvai went on to strike gold at the box-office with a worldwide gross over Rs 150 crore.

