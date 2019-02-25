Kangana Ranaut attacks Manikarnika co-director Krish after NTR biopic’s failure, says time to question ‘every vulture’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has constantly been in headlines for her film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi which eventually entered the Rs 100 crore club at the domestic box office. Earlier, co-director Krish had accused the actor of hijacking the film and a bitter exchange of words had followed the film’s release. Krish had reportedly left Manikarnika to direct the NTR biopic titled NTR Mahanayakudu, which failed at the box office.

This has now given the actor one more reason to criticise the filmmaker. On being asked about the same, Kangana told Pinkvilla, “Yes, I also read about zero recovery of NTR, it’s called black mark on the actor’s career. My heart goes out to Balakrishna sir who trusted Krish and put so much at stake, but for me now is the time to question every vulture who was out for my blood, who attacked and harassed me for taking charge of a troubled situation and making a critically acclaimed and commercially successful film (Manikarnika), but what is shameful is that Krish and some paid media ran a sabotage campaign against a martyr’s biopic. Honestly, I am embarrassed of them, our freedom fighters gave blood for some thankless fools.”

The actor was part of several controversies and had accused Bollywood celebrities of not supporting her during the film’s release. It seems she has finally found support in senior actors including Anupam Kher and Paresh Rawal who have slammed people on social media for making fun of a behind-the-scene video featuring Kangana on a mechanical horse during the shooting of battle scenes for Manikarnika.

While her sister Rangoli had spoken up in her defence and justified how an actor’s close-up is shot just like all Bollywood and Hollywood films, now Paresh Rawal and Anupam Kher have come out in her support.

Paresh Rawal took to Twitter to justify Rangoli’s stand and sharing how scenes are shot with the help of special effects. He tweeted, “According to these dimwits and pinheads they believe that superman and Batman in Hollywood films are actually flying and it’s not some camera trick or CG effects ...!”

According to these dimwits and pinheads they believe that superman and Batman in Hollywood films are actually flying and it’s not some camera trick or CG effects ...! https://t.co/9Ko4UdJru0 — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) February 25, 2019

Anupam had earlier called out a user for criticising Kangana for not using a real horse to shoot some battle scenes. He had tweeted, “How much venom this man has against a self made actress #KanganaRanaut!! This is called ‘acting’ idiot. Actors all over the world do that. That is their job. She will be remembered for decades for her hard work in movies. While you got your fifteen minute fame by using her name.”

How much venom this man has against a self made actress #KanganaRanaut!! This is called ‘acting’ idiot. Actors all over the world do that. That is their job. She will be remembered for decades for her hard work in movies. While you got your fifteen minute fame by using her name. pic.twitter.com/y6vRo1eZfu — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 24, 2019

How else do you take close up on a galloping horse, this is called a machanical horse and used in movies like Gladiator, The last Samurai, Brave heart and Manikarnika 😂... only for the close ups ....dumb people get excited to see technology... Dumbos !!! 😆 https://t.co/ECDDGvZZlr — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 21, 2019

Also read: Koffee With Karan: Kareena Kapoor has never met Amrita Singh, Priyanka Chopra said she won’t stop flirting after wedding with Nick Jonas

Earlier, co-director Krish had accused the actor of hijacking the film and a bitter exchange of words had followed the film’s release. Kangana had earlier called out Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan for not supporting her films, claiming she always does the same for others. Kangana said while she attended the screenings of Dangal, Secret Superstar and Raazi, Alia and Aamir did not return the favour.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Kangana said she made a phonecall to Alia and told her to ‘grow a spine’. She said, “I suggested that she (Alia) grows some spine and support an important film about woman empowerment and nationalism....if she doesn’t have a voice of her own and her existence is all about being KJo (Karan Johar) puppet then I don’t consider her successful... I told her if she is only focusing on earning bucks and not raise a voice, then her success has no value.... hope she understands the true meaning of success and her responsibilities, Napo gang life is simply restricted to give and take favours hope she rises above that.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 16:06 IST