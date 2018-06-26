Pawan Kalyan wishes ex-wife Renu Desai on her engagement

Pawan Kalyan has extended ‘wholehearted’ wishes to ex-wife Renu Desai who got engaged over the weekend. Renu had shared the news of her engagement on Instagram with pictures of ceremony where her children were also present. Pawan Kalyan also wished Renu on social media, “My wholehearted wishes to Ms.Renu garu for entering a new phase of happiness.I wish and pray Almighty & the Mother Nature to bestow upon her abundant health, peace and prosperity.”

Speaking about tying the knot again, Renu was quoted by Deccan Chronicle as saying, “It’s an arranged marriage! I am happy but not really animated! Love happens only once and you can’t fall in love again and again. It’s all about feeling comfortable with a person and then trying to be with him. I have been single for the last seven years, and I am happy. He (fiancé) is peace personified.”

My wholehearted wishes to Ms.Renu garu for entering a new phase of happiness.I wish and pray Almighty & the Mother Nature to bestow upon her abundant health, peace and prosperity. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) June 26, 2018

She also explained that she did not want to be in a live-in relationship again. “Since both of us are earning, they want to know why we can’t be in a live-in relationship. But I don’t believe in it. Last time, I had to be in a live-in relationship because I had no choice, but this time I don’t want to do that. I am 37 and traditional at heart! I want to enter into wedlock in typical Indian style,” she said.

Pawan Kalyan and Renu got married in 2009 and divorced in 2012. They are parents to two kids, Akira and Aadhya. Pawan Kalyan is married to Anna Lezhneva and the couple are parents to a son.