Petta girl Malavika Mohanan to team up with Vijay Deverakonda for her next film

Actor Malavika Mohanan, who was last seen playing a crucial role in superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta, has signed her second south Indian film. It is a Telugu film opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

According a statement released by the makers, the film is titled Hero and will be directed by Arvind Annamalai.

Hero, where Deverakonda will be seen playing a professional biker, is expected go on the floors soon.

This will be Malavika’s third film after Beyond the Clouds and Petta. After working in Petta, Malavika had said in an interview to Indian Express that she’s open to work across industries and languages.

“Now, I am open to doing films in any industry be it Telugu, Hindi, Tamil or Kannada. I think good cinema is good cinema. There are people in every industry I would love to work with. I have grown up and been inspired by Mani Ratnam, AR Rahman and even Rajinikanth. In Telugu, I think SS Rajamouli is kickass. So, I think it is silly for actors to restrain themselves to a particular industry. At the end of the day, I am okay working in any industry,” she had said.

Meanwhile, Deverakonda is currently shooting for Bharat Kamma’s Dear Comrade, in which he plays a student leader. He will soon join hands with director Kranthi Madhav for a romantic drama which will also star Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Aishwarya Rajesh and Isabelle De.

There are also reports that Deverakonda might team up with Mani Ratnam next for a multi-starrer. A project in their collaboration was supposed to materialise even before Chekka Chivantha Vaanam; however, for reasons unknown the film didn’t take off.

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 16:05 IST