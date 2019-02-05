Vijay Deverakonda makes it to Forbes list, wins fans over with a heartfelt post

Vijay Deverakonda, famous for his role in 2017’s Arjun Reddy, has made it to the Forbes India’s 30 under 30 list. He happens to be the only actor in the list. The actor is on a career high having registered two blockbusters last year -- Geetha Govindam and Taxiwaala. The said list also features Prajakta Koli (Youtuber) and Meghna Mishra (singer) in the category of Entertainment and Music.

Reacting to the news, Deverakonda took to Twitter and said he was 25 when his Andhra Bank account was locked for not maintaining a minimum balance of Rs 500. “Dad said settle before 30 - That way you can enjoy your success when you are young and parents are healthy. 4 years later - Forbes Celebrity 100, Forbes 30 under 30.”

I was 25. Andhra Bank lo 500 Rs. min balance maintain cheyakapothe lock chesinru account. Dad said settle before 30 - That way you can enjoy your success when you are young and parents are healthy.



4 years later -

Forbes Celebrity 100, Forbes 30 under 30. pic.twitter.com/6EVUJwmeZA — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 4, 2019

Deverakonda, who made his debut with Nuvvila in 2011, delivered his first hit with 2016’s romantic comedy Pelli Choopulu. But his popularity reached unprecedented heights after Arjun Reddy, in which he played an obsessive lover turned alcoholic surgeon, went on to become a massive box office success. The film has been remade in Tamil and Hindi.

Deverakonda is currently shooting for Bharat Kamma’s Dear Comrade, in which he plays a student leader. He will join hands for director Kranthi Madhav for a romantic drama which will also star Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Aishwarya Rajesh and Isabelle De.

It may be recalled that Arjun Reddy, which is going in for a Hindi remake, stars Shahid Kapoor playing Vijay’s role. Called Kabir Singh, the film will also star Kiara Advani in the role played by Shalini Pandey.

