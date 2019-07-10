Popular singer Sid Sriram turns composer for Mani Ratnam’s upcoming production

Sid Sriram, the voice behind several hit Tamil and Telugu chartbusters in recent years, is all set to debut as a composer for Mani Ratnam’s upcoming Tamil production, Vaanam Kottatum.

According to a Times of India report, the makers had originally signed Govind Vasantha as the composer. However, since the project took time to take off, they faced date issues with Govind and eventually roped in Sriram as his replacement.

Talking to Times of India, Siva Ananth, executive producer of the banner said: “We did speak to Govind for the project. The film was supposed to take off earlier but it took us some time. Eventually, the dates didn’t work out with Govind. We wanted a young talent for the film and approached Sid Sriram.”

Sriram said that he’s looking forward to present completely new sound through this album. “We’re going to present a completely new sound. I’m in the initial stages of conceptualizing the music right now. I’ve had many conversations with director Dhanasekaran to get the different emotional textures of the film. I’ve started sketching out the different sonic and musical spaces that I want these songs to occupy. I’ve been able to have some key conversations with Mani sir as well, which have been very encouraging,” Sriram said.

The film, due to go on the floors later this month, will star Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Rajesh, Madonna Sebastian and Radikaa Sarath Kumar in key roles.

Vaanam Kottatum will be directed by Dhanasekaran, an erstwhile assistant of Mani Ratnam.

