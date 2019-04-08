Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho to be dubbed and released in Japan

The phenomenal response for Baahubali series earned Prabhas a big fan base in Japan. In order to cash in on the popularity, Prabhas’s upcoming multilingual release Saaho will be dubbed and released in Japan a few weeks after its release elsewhere.

According to a source from the film’s unit, “Saaho will release in Japan a few weeks after its release in India. Prabhas might even visit Japan to promote the film ahead of its release. Plans are being made for his trip and an official announcement can soon be expected.”

Saaho, which is tipped to be a big-budget action extravaganza, is gearing up for release this August.

The film, being directed by Sujeeth, also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Arun Vijay, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff and Mandira Bedi in important roles.

Neil Mukesh has been roped in as the prime antagonist and he had said in one of his interviews that Saaho will be the biggest action film this country has ever seen.

Neil had said, “Saaho is a larger-than-life film and, post Baahubali, the entire nation is rooting for Prabhas. And where there is a mega hero, there will always be a mega villain too. My character has many shades like every other character in the film. It’s quite an exciting project, Sujeeth has a great vision. Saaho will be the biggest action film of 2018.”

After playing a father and son in Baahubali franchise, Prabhas will be seen in an action avatar in Saaho. The film has music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and cinematography by Madhie.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 16:21 IST