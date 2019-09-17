Priya Bapat celebrates birthday in Himachal

regional-movies

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 21:36 IST

Priya Bapat is looking forward to an exciting and adventure-filled birthday this year. The actor with Umesh (Kamat, husband) will be celebrating today in Jibhi, Tirthan Valley and Tandi village in Himachal Pradesh. This will be the first time Priya will be travelling on her special day.

“Last year, I had dengue around my birthday. So, I could not really celebrate. I had recovered by then, but was too weak and could not enjoy cake, too. This year, however, I am doing one of my most cherished activities, I am travelling,” says Priya.

Priya is celebrating her birthday in Jibhi, Himachal Pradesh with husband Umesh Kamat ( HTPHOTO )

The week-long holiday in Himachal Pradesh will be spent by chilling out and doing adventurous activities. Umesh has never been to Himachal, whereas Priya has done a solo trip to McLeodganj in 2017. “Umesh did not want to visit places that I have been to. He said let’s go to unexplored places, and create new memories and our memories. And I wanted his first trip up here to be with me,” she smiles.

On her birthday, Priya plans to go on a small trek. “I have told Umesh, on the other days, we can do all the touristy stuff, but on 18th we have to do a trek. I want to relive the experience of being on top of a mountain, and I want Umesh to enjoy it.”

Every year, Umesh manages to surprise Priya on her birthday. So, is she expecting something this year too? “Well, you never know, it’s Umesh. He has a knack of making me smile with the smallest of gestures. So, even if it won’t be a surprise element, he will end up doing something which will brighten my day!”

The actor is currently busy with ad, campaigns and other activities, but hasn’t signed a film yet. “Honestly, I am not happy with what is being offered to me. I have been approached with a few South and Punjabi films, too, but I am not sure of them yet. I would love to do a second season of Aani Kay Hava and City of Dreams.”

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 21:35 IST