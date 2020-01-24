e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Regional Movies / Psycho movie review: Mysskin’s film succeeds in humanizing a serial killer

Psycho movie review: Mysskin’s film succeeds in humanizing a serial killer

Psycho movie review: Mysskin-directed Psycho is arguably one of the most violent films to come out of Tamil cinema. However, it also succeeds in humanising a serial killer with an emotional core.

regional-movies Updated: Jan 24, 2020 15:58 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
Psycho stars Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nithya Menen.
Psycho stars Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nithya Menen.
         

Psycho
Director: Mysskin
Cast: Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nithya Menen and Raj

If you’re familiar with Mysskin’s style of filmmaking, there are no points for guessing that his films are crazy, dark and not light-hearted. His latest work Psycho – a fascinating dive into the psyche of a serial killer - is not for the faint-hearted which he conveys in the very first shot of the film. A woman is mercilessly beheaded and her body is displayed publicly by the killer whose identity is revealed without much hullabaloo, and as he goes on a killing spree, the film gets unimaginably violent and unsettling. Psycho, which is unarguably the most violent film to come out of Tamil cinema, tries to humanize a serial killer with an emotional core and it succeeds in the process, allowing us to empathize with the killer.

 Watch the trailer of Psycho:

The film is centred on the hunt for a serial killer who has so far killed 14 women. It works both as a serial killer film and as an interesting investigative thriller. When Dagini (Aditi Rao Hydari) is kidnapped and held captive by the killer, Gautam, a blind music conductor who likes her, sets out to catch the killer. Unsatisfied by the way the police department operates; he seeks the help of a former police officer Kamala Das (Nithya Menen), who is now a quadriplegic. As Kamala and Gautam join hands to search for the killer, Psycho unfolds as an effective commentary on what really handicap is and how eyes aren’t the only way to see.

Mysskin likes the idea of humanizing so much that he almost makes you shed a tear for the killer. At a time when there’s a lot of debate about whether the rapists of Nirbhaya deserve forgiveness, here’s a story that justifies why it’s essential to empathize with such people, but can we? Quite early on, we hear a psychologist talk about different types of psychopaths on a radio show. By the end of the film, there’s solid reasoning behind the actions of the killer and it helps one understand the intent behind his killings. Here’s a killer who hacks his victims and collects their heads as trophies. But Dagini’s calmness in captivity leaves him unsettled, and when she tells him that Gautam will come to save her, he takes it as a challenge.

While Aditi Rao Hydari and Nithya Menen impress, Stalin isn’t great.
While Aditi Rao Hydari and Nithya Menen impress, Stalin isn’t great.

The writing and unusual casting makes Psycho both eccentric and bold. In a hard-to-imagine role, Aditi Rao is a revelation, and she plays her character with the right amount of vulnerability. Nithya Menen steals the show is a slightly over-the-top but brilliantly essayed hot-headed and foul-mouthed former cop. Her scenes with her mother are filled with wry humour and lighten the mood in an otherwise unsettling movie. Udhayanidhi Stalin isn’t great but he plays his part assuredly. The cinematography and Illayaja’s music play a vital part in accentuating the mood of the film, especially the visuals that are both haunting yet stunning.

Psycho isn’t as emotional as Mysskin’s best work Pisasu, but it sure works as a cracker of a serial killer thriller that doesn’t hold back when it comes it depiction of blood and gore. It stays true to the genre and achieves a lot more than most films in this space.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
At JNU fee hearing, High Court’s clear message to govt on funding education
At JNU fee hearing, High Court’s clear message to govt on funding education
2 back from China under watch for coronavirus in Mumbai
2 back from China under watch for coronavirus in Mumbai
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
More illegal migrants returned to Bangladesh in 1 month: BSF
More illegal migrants returned to Bangladesh in 1 month: BSF
Who are Tendulkar, Dravid and Kumble of BCCI? Ganguly gives classic answer
Who are Tendulkar, Dravid and Kumble of BCCI? Ganguly gives classic answer
Panga review: Kangana touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster
Panga review: Kangana touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster
Raina gives clarity on Dhoni’s comeback plans ahead of IPL
Raina gives clarity on Dhoni’s comeback plans ahead of IPL
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

Regional Movies