Pushkar Jog to bring real onto reel

Pushkar Jog is known for his offbeat approach when it comes to picking scripts as an actor, director and producer. The Ti And Ti actor believes in being a part of projects that are a mix of reality, entertainment and more. His next, Well Done Baby, will include real life incidents that he has observed.

Pushkar says, “The idea came to me as I experienced some of it myself. I wanted to put it out and have this concept on celluloid. This side of parenting has not been explored before. We have picked topics such as normal delivery versus C-section, hypnobirthing, how those nine months affect a couple, etc.”

Actor Pushkar Jog at Deccan Rendezvous in Pune, India ( Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO )

He goes on to add that a couple goes through various phases, incompatibility issues, and external elements like societal and familial pressure. All of this takes a toll on the relationship. “I love telling realistic stories with a dash of humour and entertainment. Well Done Baby is an inspired tale with bits and pieces from my life,” adds the actor.

The film will be shot in London, UK, and Pushkar shares that he hasn’t even gone there for a recce. “Ti And Ti was shot in London. So, I know exactly where we need to shoot and get things done.” This year, the film will be his second one with a female director. He says, “Priyanka (Tanwar) comes from Aamir Khan’s production house and is a brilliant director. She is disciplined and passionate, and her perspective will add a lot to the project.”

Pushkar will be teaming up with Amruta Khanvilkar for the first time and is all praises for the actor. “We are both from Pune and have known each other but never worked together. When we met for the film’s reading, we immediately connected. She is a sorted actor and a co-operative person.”

