R Madhavan is ready for his first shot, shares picture from Rocketry sets

Actor R Madhavan, who will play ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in Rocketry:The Nambi Effect, began shooting for the film on Monday. He shared a picture of himself and a clapboard of the film in a collage. Madhavan looks pensive in the shot. He captioned the picture, “Need all your blessings.” Also evident from the clapboard is the fact that Ananth Mahadevan will not be a part of the project anymore. The clapboard only has Madhavan’s name next to the director slot.

Trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai tweeted, “Congrats to @ActorMadhavan for turning Director! He will be taking over as director for #RocketrytheNambieffect after #AnanthMahadevan had to leave the project due to ‘unavoidable circumstances’.” There has, however, been no official confirmation about it.

In a statement, Maddy said, “Ananth Mahadevan is an extremely talented filmmaker. However, owing to unavoidable circumstances and certain pressing commitments he could no longer direct Rocketry - The Nambi Effect,” and added, “Rocketry is close to my heart for many reasons. The film is shaping up well and I can’t wait to tell the incredible story of Nambi Narayanan to the world.”

Speaking of the film to IANS, Madhavan earlier said, “This film has become an obsession for me. Three years ago, Anant Mahadevan narrated me the story of Nambi Narayanan. I felt that it’s story of man who has faced injustice in his life because he was jailed over false charges. After that, I started writing script on him and it took me seven months to write that script. When I used to meet him regarding script writing that time, he never used to talk about his achievements but as I kept talking to him, I realized I am doing an injustice with this story because I am only talking about his case.”

Other cast members are yet to be announced by the team and so far, Maddy has mostly shared what it took to transform himself into Nambi for the film.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 14:48 IST