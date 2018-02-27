R Madhavan undergoes shoulder surgery, on road to recovery. See pic

Actor R Madhavan, who is basking in the good response for his web series Breathe on Amazon Prime, on Monday, underwent a shoulder surgery and posed a picture of himself from the hospital and wrote that he couldn’t feel his right arm post surgery. Apparently, Maddy injured his arm while shooting for his bilingual sports drama Irudhi Suttru and didn’t find time in the last couple of years to undergo a surgery. In order to not make things by postponing further, he decided to go under the knife. He wrote on his Twitter wall that he’s already on road to recovery.

Shoulder surgery done... fighter back on track... cannot feel my right arm ha ha ha... https://t.co/azS3UPct98 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 26, 2018

Last seen on screen playing an uptight police officer in Vikram Vedha, Madhavan will soon commence work on Gautham Menon’s Ondraga, a sequel to the latter’s Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya, which will be about the story of Karthik, the titular character from Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya, eight years since the events of the first part. R Madhavan has been roped in to play Karthik’s character, originally essayed by Simbu, who won’t be part of the sequel.

Talking to Film Companion, a popular entertainment portal, Menon confirmed that Ondraga will feature Madhavan, Tovino Thomas and Puneeth Rajkumar in the lead. One more actor from Telugu filmdom will be finalised. It’ll be the story of Karthik and his four friends who meet after 8 years and go on a trip to the US to attend a wedding. Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia are also believed to be part of the project, which is slated to go on the floors later this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more