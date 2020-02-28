Raashi Khanna starts shooting for Sundar C’s Aranmanai 3, shares pics from sets

regional-movies

Actor Raashi Khanna, who was last seen on screen in Vijay Deverakonda’s World Famous Lover, has started shooting for upcoming Tamil horror thriller Aranmanai 3. Raashi took to Twitter to share that she has commenced shooting for the project. She also shared a couple of pictures from the sets.

Raashi is the latest entrant to the Aranmanai franchise. The first part in the franchise released in 2014 and it starred Vinay, Hansika Motwani and Andrea Jeremiah in the lead roles. Sundar C roped in Siddharth and Trisha Krishnan for the sequel which went on to be mint big bucks despite mostly negative reviews.

Aranmanai 3, which went on the floors last week, also stars Arya, Andrea Jeremiah and Sakshi Aggarwal in key roles. According to a Cinema Express report, the shoot is currently underway in a palace in Rajkot.

Raashi Khanna on the sets of her film, Aranmanai 3.

“Sundar C and his team are presently filming in a palace near Rajkot, Gujarat. Since it’s a heritage property, they sought permission a month in advance and are taking great care while shooting. This is a 25-day schedule and the director is planning to complete major portion of the talkies now,” a source was quoted in the report.

Arya is expected to join the sets in a few days. Aranmanai 3 has music by Sathya while UK Senthil Kumar is cranking the camera.

If everything goes as planned, the film will hit the screens in August. Sundar C has pinned high hopes on this project after the back-to-back failures of his last two films Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven and Action. Both of these films tanked at the box-office, leaving a dent on the filmmaker’s reputation.

Meanwhile, Arya will wrap up his portion on Aranmanai 3 in a couple of weeks and commence full-fledge work on Pa Ranjith’s upcoming Tamil film based on boxing.

