Radhika Apte’s plea for road safety

Radhika Apte, who was in the city on Thursday, was visibly upset at the haphazard growth of the city and of the rising traffic indiscipline. The PadMan (2018) actor admitted to be sleep deprived owing to her hectic shooting schedules.

Glad to have a break and be home, the actor was a part of an interesting initiative regarding road safety. Radhika says, “I have seen and heard horrifying first person accounts of road traffic accidents from my father (Charudutt Apte, a Pune-based neurosurgeon). So, I feel closely about traffic rules and regulations. Also, it is basic to wear a helmet and follow rules. I don’t think we should be teaching this to anyone. One should follow it as a way of life.”

The actor is vocal about her displeasure when it comes to the growing traffic and inconvenience in ‘her’ city. “There was a time when we would go around the entire city on a bicycle and look at the state today. It is dangerous to see people cut lanes, not follow basic rules like no honking, stopping before the zebra crossing and wearing of helmets,” she says.

On the work front, Radhika is tight-lipped about her upcoming projects and says, “I can’t say much right now, I am shooting for some projects. But, I am not allowed to talk about it.”

With theatre and dance being her core, why haven’t we seen her dabble in either for a while now. “To be honest, dance is definitely something I would like to explore on the big screen, but the project has to be interesting enough.With regard to theatre, I have been really busy and have been unable to take it up,” she signs off.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 17:20 IST