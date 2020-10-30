e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Raghava Lawrence announces title of his new Tamil film, see poster

Raghava Lawrence announces title of his new Tamil film, see poster

Raghava Lawrence will direct as well as play the lead in Rudhran. It will have music by GV Prakash Kumar.

regional-movies Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 16:48 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Raghava Lawrence’s Rudhran appears to be horror flick too.
Raghava Lawrence’s Rudhran appears to be horror flick too.
         

Actor-filmmaker Raghava Lawrence, who is making his Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmii, on Thursday, took to Twitter to announce the title of his upcoming Tamil film on the occasion of his birthday on Thursday. He revealed that his next film is titled Rudhran.

Lawrence will direct as well as play the lead in Rudhran, which will have music by GV Prakash Kumar.

“Hi friends and fans. Here is my next film title look. Happy to release it on my birthday. I need all your blessings @gvprakash @5starcreationss (sic),” Lawrencce tweeted.

 

Going by the title poster, Rudhran looks like yet another horror offering from Raghava, who has popularised the genre over the years with his Kanchana series franchise.

The rest of the cast and crew of Rudhran are yet to be officially released. It will be produced by R Kathiresan of Fivestar Creations. Lawrencce also has Tamil horror-thriller Chandramukhi 2 in the pipeline. Filmmaker P Vasu, will direct the sequel to his highly successful Tamil film Chandramukhi. Raghava Lawrencce will feature in the role originally played by actor Rajinikanth in the first part.

Chandramukhi 2 will take off after the release of Laxmii, which stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Laxmii is the remake of highly successful Tamil horror-comedy Kanchana, which was directed by Lawrence, who also starred in the film.

Also read: Step inside Hrithik Roshan’s sea-facing Mumbai home with a vending machine and monkey bars in living room

In Laxmii, Akshay plays a character that will be possessed by a ghost of a transgender. The team had recently released the first look poster of the movie.

Not long ago, Raghava had a fall out with the makers of the film and chose to opt out of the project. He released a statement explaining why he chose to leave the project. Among multiple reasons, he said he didn’t want to be part of a project where there is no respect. However, he soon returned to complete the project.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags
top news
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
LeT behind killing of 3 BJP leaders in Kashmir, says senior police official
LeT behind killing of 3 BJP leaders in Kashmir, says senior police official
EC revokes Kamal Nath’s star campaigner status for multiple code violations
EC revokes Kamal Nath’s star campaigner status for multiple code violations
Bengal boy beaten to death as parents support us, says BJP; cops call it suicide
Bengal boy beaten to death as parents support us, says BJP; cops call it suicide
Eating out, grocery shopping riskier than air travel during Covid: Study
Eating out, grocery shopping riskier than air travel during Covid: Study
‘Conversion just for marriage’s sake not acceptable’: Allahabad High Court
‘Conversion just for marriage’s sake not acceptable’: Allahabad High Court
‘He’s a tornado who blows away the opposition’: Chopra on KXIP batsman
‘He’s a tornado who blows away the opposition’: Chopra on KXIP batsman
BJP workers killed in Kulgam: LeT behind attack, says police; PM Modi condemns
BJP workers killed in Kulgam: LeT behind attack, says police; PM Modi condemns
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In