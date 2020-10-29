Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb renamed to Laxmii

bollywood

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 16:57 IST

After much anticipation, the trailer of Laxmmi Bomb was dropped online and managed to impress the audiences with its funny and scary scenes. Actor Akshay Kumar’s character as a transgender has already been creating quite a buzz.

On Thursday, the film directed by Raghava Lawrence went for its censor certificate and post the screening, the makers had a discussion with Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Keeping in mind and respecting the sentiments of its viewers, the producers of the film — Shabinaa Khan, Tusshar Kapoor and Akshay Kumar have now decided to change the title of their film.

The horror-comedy starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani is now titled as Laxmii. The film is a a remake of the 2011 Tamil film, Kanchana, which was also directed by Lawrence. Laxmmi marks his Hindi directorial debut.

The film is set to premiere on Nov 9 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and is produced by Cape of Good Films, Tusshar Entertainment House and Shabinaa Entertainment.

Follow @htshowbiz for more