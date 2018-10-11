Raghu Dixit responds to allegations of sexual harassment, says he misread the situation

Musician Raghu Dixit, the latest person to get accused of sexual misconduct in the #MeToo raging across the country, apologised to the victim. He says that the her version of event is mostly true but he doesn’t see himself as a sexual predator.

He wrote in his defence, “Here is my detailed response to the anonymous statement against me. I apologise for any wrongdoing on my part and will do what it takes to correct it. I have complete faith in my integrity and I have been as true to myself as I can be with this response.”

Raghu wrote, “This incident did happen but not entirely like it was described. It was completely silly misjudgement on my part. I gave the person a hug and that led me to trying to kiss her before she stopped and left from my studio. She then texted me and told me that she did not like my behaviour and I apologised profusely for what I did.”

The musician also explained that when the incident occurred, he and his now estranged wife were at a bad place and so he said, “ I definitely sought comfort. This person was incredibly sweet and sympathetic to what I said and I completely misread the situation.”

Raghu said, “Am I a predator? Definitely not. Did I lure this singer or any other with a chance to sing for a movie? Not at all. This singer had already finished singing the song. Did I speak ill of my wife? No, but I did vent out that we were in a bad place.”

Here is my detailed response to the anonymous statement against me. I apologise for any wrong doing on my part and will do what it takes to correct it.

I have complete faith in my integrity and I have been as true to myself as I can be with this response. pic.twitter.com/vHuNzQq6G0 — Raghu Dixit (@Raghu_Dixit) October 10, 2018

The victim’s account was shared by actor Chinmayi Sripada on her Twitter page on Wednesday. She also mentioned that the accusations were made by a female singer and she believed her.

Chinmayi also shared another anonymous accusation against Raghu. The new allegations recounted how in the guise of getting opinion about a new tune he had composed, he had asked someone to sit on his lap. The screenshot read, “Once he called me home to make me listen to new tunes for his movie and wanted my opinion on the same. While we were in his studio he shared his sob story and then while he was playing his tune, he asked me to sit on his lap so I could listen closely. I politely told him to take a walk.”

