Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 to release in China on July 12, retitled Robot 2.0: Resurgence

Superstar Rajinikanth’s mega blockbuster 2.0 will finally release in China on July 12, its Chinese distributor revealed on Monday. For its Chinese release, the film has been retitled Robot 2.0: Resurgence and will open on about 56,000 screens.

In December 2018, Lyca Productions released a statement confirming that the Rajinikanth starrer will release in China in July 2019 on a staggering 56,000 screens, out of which 47,000 screens will release the film in 3D format.

The film will release in China in association with HY Media, making it the widest 3D release for any foreign language film in history. It will also be the first Tamil film to have release in China.

Directed by Shankar, 2.0 featured Rajinikanth in triple role as scientist Vaseegaran, robot Chitti and 2.0, an upgraded version of Chitti. The film, which went on to mint over Rs 500 crore at the box-office, also starred Amy Jackson and Akshay Kumar in key roles.

The film marked the southern debut of Akshay Kumar, who was seen as an ornithologist who uses the fifth force to wreak havoc and take revenge when he loses his fight with telecom companies while trying to save birds from dying of emissions from mobile towers.

2.0, which was bankrolled on a budget of over Rs 300 crore, was released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Filmmaker Karan Johar had released the Hindi version which did exceptionally well for a dubbed film.

Meanwhile, Vijay’s Mersal and Suseenthiran’s Kennedy Club are two other Tamil films which might have a release soon in China.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 12:32 IST