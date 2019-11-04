Rajinikanth’s Darbar to be dubbed and released in Hindi

regional-movies

Actor Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Darbar, directed by AR Murugadoss, will be dubbed and released in Hindi simultaneously with the original Tamil version.

Darbar, scheduled to hit the screens worldwide during Pongal festival next year, features Rajinikanth in the role of a police officer after 25 years. He was last seen playing a cop in 1992 Tamil film, Pandian.

Reports have emerged that Darbar, just like Rajinikanth’s recent releases Kabali and Kaala, will be dubbed and released in Hindi. However, Lyca Productions is yet to make an official announcement.

The first look poster of Darbar was released a few months ago. It featured the headshot of a happy Rajinikanth, who is surrounded by all things police. From a rifle to belt and police badge, the poster has already set the expectations very high.

The film, which will also be dubbed and released in Telugu, also stars Suniel Shetty as the prime antagonist. Actor Prateik Babbar, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu play crucial roles. While Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, Santosh Sivan has cranked the camera.

On being roped in for the project, Prateik was quoted in Mumbai Mirror: “It has been my aspiration to share screen space with a legend like Rajinikanth sir. I can’t wait to meet him and observe him on set. I have been appreciated for my characters with grey shades and I am investing my 200 percent in this role because it’s an opportunity of a lifetime.”

In July, Murugadoss teased fans with two exclusive stills from the film. In these pictures, Rajinikanth was oozing with style. While one of the still featured Rajinikanth in khaki, walking with an iron road in his hand and a fiery look on his face; the other picture featured him wearing a light blue coat with rolled up sleeves.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is getting ready to commence work on his next yet-untitled Tamil project with director Siva. Dubbed Thalaivar 168, the film marks the maiden collaboration of the 68-year-old star and Siva.

