Rajinikanth’s next film titled Annaatthe, actor to be seen playing a caring brother

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 15:36 IST

Actor Rajinikanth’s upcoming Tamil film has been titled Annaatthe, its makers unveiled via a motion poster. The project, which will see Rajinikanth play a caring brother, marks his maiden collaboration with director Siva, best known for helming Veeram and Viswasam.

Tipped to be a rural drama and being bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu in key roles. The film was officially launched last December in Chennai in a low-key affair.

It’s worth mentioning that both Meena and Khushbu, two reigning stars of the 1990s, are reuniting with Rajinikanth after two decades. Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing Rajinikanth’s sister in the movie. The film is already confirmed as Diwali 2020 release. The makers are yet to reveal rest of the cast and crew.

Rajinikanth was last seen on screen in Darbar, which has been directed by AR Murugadoss. The film featured Rajinikanth in the role of an angry cop who sets out to avenge his daughter. It marked the return of Rajinikanth in the role of a cop after 25 years.

Despite opening to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike, Darbar managed to gross over Rs 200 crore at the box office. Unfortunately, the film was still adjudged a disaster and incurred heavy losses for several distributors across Tamil Nadu.

The film, which was dubbed and released in Telugu and Hindi, also starred Suniel Shetty as the prime antagonist. Actor Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu played crucial roles. While Anirudh Ravichander had composed music, Santosh Sivan cranked the camera.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Rajinikanth and Murugadoss might reunite for another project next year. While shooting for Darbar, it is said that Murugadoss impressed Rajinikanth with a story idea which might get made into a film.

